$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Corp. (DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report $6.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the highest is $6.72 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $27.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.98 billion to $29.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 250,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,119. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $86.87 and a 12 month high of $121.27.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.