6,105 Shares in WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 2,737.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $159,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $654,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WPX shares. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/6105-shares-in-wpx-energy-inc-wpx-purchased-by-abacus-planning-group-inc.html.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.