6,650 Shares in Trimble Inc (TRMB) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,208,000 after acquiring an additional 489,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,976,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,098,000 after acquiring an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trimble by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,285,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $490,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 7.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,439,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,467 shares in the company, valued at $21,674,639.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind D. Buick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,336 shares of company stock worth $23,979,921 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

