$671.15 Million in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $671.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $673.43 million. Qorvo reported sales of $665.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,426. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $14,447,174.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,620,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

