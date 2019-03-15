6,955 Shares in Tribune (TRCO) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tribune in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRCO opened at $46.05 on Friday. Tribune has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $578.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Tribune’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tribune will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. FinnCap assumed coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tribune in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

