$75.43 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $75.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the highest is $75.55 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $71.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $317.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.23 million to $318.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 329,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 89,335 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 68,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.19. Sapiens International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

