$81.20 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post $81.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the lowest is $76.60 million. DHT reported sales of $46.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $272.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.53 million to $297.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $382.99 million, with estimates ranging from $308.66 million to $446.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. DNB Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

DHT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 785,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.54. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 707,575 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 1,833,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 270,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

