8,506 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

