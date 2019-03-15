8,521 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,448.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 338.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 118,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,233 shares of company stock valued at $701,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Vertical Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

