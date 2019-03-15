9,195 Shares in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $824.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

