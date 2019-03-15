A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.10 Million

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post $763.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $742.10 million to $791.40 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151,373 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,740,000 after acquiring an additional 845,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,313 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,615,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 124,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

