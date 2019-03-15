Aareal Bank (ARL) PT Set at €29.30 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €29.30 ($34.07) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €32.90 ($38.26) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.91 ($40.59).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €28.93 ($33.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €11.22 ($13.05) and a 12-month high of €41.89 ($48.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

