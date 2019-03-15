Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,485 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 10,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,014. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $993.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

