Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.10 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.23. 72,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,053. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $129,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

