ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Increasing expenses related to GCA-buyout is likely to weigh on ABM Industries’ bottom line. Labor related headwind is expected to weigh on the company's operating performance, as direct labor costs account for majority of its expense line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. The company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, ABM Industries has embarked on 2020 Vision that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. The company aims to pursue growth on the back of strategic acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins. ABM Industries also has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.”

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CL King cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $235,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $103,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $549,240. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ABM Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.