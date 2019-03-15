Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Director Sells $1,605,300.00 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Director Stan J. Reiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,356.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACIA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 361.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Acacia Communications to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Acacia Communications to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acacia Communications by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

