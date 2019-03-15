Acacia Research (ACTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.49, Morningstar.com reports. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 237.71%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter.

ACTG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.40.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 9,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $28,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/acacia-research-actg-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-49-eps.html.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.