Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HMN Financial worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

