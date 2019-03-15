Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,659 Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $816.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

