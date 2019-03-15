Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Williams Capital set a $104.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

