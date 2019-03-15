Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Issues Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,912. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

