Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 18,256 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 518.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,711 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,489 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,162,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

