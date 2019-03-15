Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 16,365 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,085 shares in the company, valued at $17,579,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 17,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,350,663.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,069 shares of company stock worth $8,816,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/achmea-investment-management-b-v-purchases-16365-shares-of-ametek-inc-ame.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.