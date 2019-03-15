Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 469,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,330 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

