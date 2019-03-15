Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

WARNING: “Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/acima-private-wealth-llc-purchases-new-position-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.