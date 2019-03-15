Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

ACRS stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

