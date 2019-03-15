Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,054 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 15th total of 579,355 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,143,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADIL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.63 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

