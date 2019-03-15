adidas (ADS) PT Set at €245.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €224.60 ($261.16).

Shares of ADS stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €211.90 ($246.40). The company had a trading volume of 836,249 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

