Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.76.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/advance-auto-parts-inc-aap-stake-increased-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.