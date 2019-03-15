AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.02. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $386.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.07 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

