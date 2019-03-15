Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 171,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $55.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

