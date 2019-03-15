Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

UGI opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. UGI’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

