Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

