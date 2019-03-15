Affimed (AFMD) Trading Up 2%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 67,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 438,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

