Ag Growth International (AFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.54, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.35 million.

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$60.94. 12,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,713. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$43.76 and a 52-week high of C$64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.80%.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.29.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

