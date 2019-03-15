AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 354,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 876,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 138,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lara Thrush Long sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $139,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,251. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

