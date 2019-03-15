Akumin Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (AKU)

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Akumin in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The firm has a market cap of $277.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

