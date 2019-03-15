Akuya Coin Price Hits $0.0006 (AKY)

Akuya Coin (CURRENCY:AKY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Akuya Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Akuya Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Akuya Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akuya Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00383781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.01716842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005026 BTC.

About Akuya Coin

Akuya Coin’s total supply is 5,202,901 coins. The official website for Akuya Coin is akuyacoin.co.

Akuya Coin Coin Trading

Akuya Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akuya Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akuya Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akuya Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

