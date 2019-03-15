AlarmCom (ALRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AlarmCom (NASDAQ: ALRM):

3/14/2019 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2019 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

3/5/2019 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – AlarmCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – AlarmCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

2/28/2019 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2019 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $68,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,045.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,429. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AlarmCom by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 165,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

