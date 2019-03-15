Alcoa Corp (AA) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,593,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,183,000 after buying an additional 4,459,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,827,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,428,000 after purchasing an additional 209,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,503,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of AA stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Alcoa had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

