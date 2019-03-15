Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Acquires 1,975 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $128,335.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

