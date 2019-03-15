ALLCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (ALC)

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. ALLCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024442 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014118 BTC.

ALLCOIN Profile

ALLCOIN (ALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin. ALLCOIN’s official website is www.allcoin.ca. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx.

ALLCOIN Token Trading

ALLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

