Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,693,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alleghany by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 902,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,360,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,846,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alleghany by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alleghany by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,366,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of Y stock opened at $615.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.76. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $558.50 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

