Allegion PLC (ALLE) Stake Increased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up approximately 4.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.66% of Allegion worth $49,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allegion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Allegion by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. 230,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Allegion had a return on equity of 77.42% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $702.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In related news, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $56,584.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $252,850.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,047 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

