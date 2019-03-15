Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $66.00 target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

