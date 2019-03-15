AllSafe Trading Down 4.2% This Week (SAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $157,560.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (SAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,156,086 coins and its circulating supply is 7,155,086 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.