Allstate (ALL) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.73.

NYSE ALL opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

