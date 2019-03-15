Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Cut by Greystone Investment Management LLC

Greystone Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.3% of Greystone Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,185.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $824.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,021 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/alphabet-inc-goog-holdings-cut-by-greystone-investment-management-llc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.