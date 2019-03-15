Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,821 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79,743.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 795,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,185.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $829.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total transaction of $101,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

