Altus Midstream (ALTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,616,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session’s volume of 396,973 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.32.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,370,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000.
