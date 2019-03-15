Altus Midstream (ALTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,616,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session’s volume of 396,973 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,370,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Altus Midstream (ALTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/altus-midstream-altm-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.